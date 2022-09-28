WWE's Kayla Braxton describes her off-screen personality 

WWE personality Kayla Braxton talked about her real-life personality during a recent interview appearance.

Braxton has been a member of the WWE staff since 2016, and has carried out a number of roles within the company. She worked as a ring announcer on NXT and has performed backstage interviewing duties on both NXT and the main roster. She even briefly co-hosted WWE Talking Smack alongside legendary manager Paul Heyman. This is where she was allowed to show off a more fiery side of the Braxton character.

Known for her use of sarcastic humor and for speaking her mind, Kayla Braxton's character has also been effective when hosting WWE's The Bump. On a recent edition of Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, Braxton described her real-life personality, noting that she wasn't all that different from her on-screen character. She then referenced her work with Paul Heyman.

"I'm a really sassy, like, spitfire. Really sarcastic. So it's been really cool, with the stuff I did with Paul Heyman for several months. That's pretty much how I act in real life." [2:02 - 2:13]

Kayla Braxton also described herself as an introvert

Kayla was also asked to elaborate on her personality during her Out Of Character interview.

She was asked to describe herself in a few words. Braxton then described herself as tired, but also as an introvert who enjoys her own company. She noted that she often goes to movies and dinners alone.

"Tired. Uh, very introverted. I go to movies by myself and dinners by myself all the time. It's my favorite thing to do," she said. [3:20 : 3:33]

Braxton then went on to add 'hungry' to that list of descriptive words, stating that she always wanted to eat.

