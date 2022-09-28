"I hope I have a home to return to" - WWE personality Kayla Braxton makes heartbreaking statement ahead of impending natural disaster

WWE personality Kayla Braxton spoke on social media about the upcoming terrifying Hurricane Ian. While several Florida natives had to evacuate because of the impending hurricane, the backstage interviewer was worried about the storm's impact.

Hurricane Ian is set to take a northward path towards Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida after going through Cuba. The densely populated area saw over 2.5 million people receive evacuation orders or warnings, with the storm set to make landfall as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane on Wednesday evening. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian is likely to hit the shores south of Tampa near Sarasota.

Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to talk about Hurricane Ian, wishing her fellow Floridians well. She was also worried that she might not have a home to return to once it passes.

"I hope I have a home to return to once #HurricanIan passes. 😭 It’s looking like my lovely city is about to be directly hit by a hurricane for the first time in over a century. To all my fellow Floridians - please be safe. This storm isn’t playing around," she wrote.

Kayla Braxton also sent her followers an important reminder ahead of the hurricane

After former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox requested families not to leave their terrified pets behind and take them with them when they go, Braxton reiterated her words.

She also urged her followers to rescue any abandoned pets they came across until the storm passed.

"Yes yes yes. Please don’t leave your terrified pets behind. Also, consider rescuing pets you see that have been abandoned, at least until the storm passes," wrote Braxton.

Sportskeeda sends heartfelt wishes to all those suffering in the face of the upcoming Hurricane.

