WWE personality Kayla Braxton reacts to heartwarming video

WWE presenter and on-screen personality Kayla Braxton has reacted to a heartwarming video on Twitter.

Braxton has been on TV for WWE since 2016, getting her start in NXT. She is currently a backstage interviewer on RAW and SmackDown. She is also the co-host of the company's weekly YouTube interview show, The Bump.

The video she reacted to shows an adopted child celebrating his birthday for the first time with his new family. The kid is originally from the African country of Sierra Leone, one of the poorest nations in the world. Kayla, reacting to the video, said that it made her emotional and shared her experience in foster care.

"This made me tear up. Before I moved into foster care at age 9, my birthday was often forgotten. I remember my first bday party with my new family so I know what this boy is feeling. He will never forget it, just like I haven’t," she tweeted

Kayla Braxton turned 31 years old this week.

WWE Commentator Corey Graves also reacted to the video

Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves replied to Braxton's tweet reacting to the heartwarming video.

While replying, he shared his thoughts in simple words when he said, "This is beautiful." undoubtedly capturing the reaction of most people watching the video. The original video, described above, was posted on Twitter with this caption -

"Abraham was adopted from Sierra Leone. This week, he celebrated his first birthday with his new family. We dare you to not cry. Kindness wins."

Graves has been a commentator in WWE since 2014, when after a neck-injury, he was forced to retire from in-ring competition.

He started to ply his ringside trade in NXT, before shifting to RAW in 2016 after the Draft. In 2019, he was the only commentator to work on both RAW and SmackDown before being replaced by Pat McAfee on the blue brand.

Reports came in earlier this year that Graves has been cleared to wrestle again. Will he trade in his commentary mic for wrestling boots again in the near future? It remains to be seen.

