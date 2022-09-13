WWE personality Kayla Braxton shares some heartbreaking personal news 

WWE personality Kayla Braxton has taken to social media to share some tragic personal news regarding her family dog.

After signing with WWE in 2016, Braxton soon began working on both the main roster and NXT in various announcing roles before permanently making the jump to the main roster in 2019. She hosted Talking Smack alongside legendary manager Paul Heyman and currently hosts the popular WWE talk show The Bump.

Stepping out of her WWE persona for a moment, Braxton took to social media earlier to share details of a family tragedy. The Bump host noted in a tweet that her mother had notified her that a treasured family pet had passed away.

"Mom just called to tell us they had to put our family dog down today. His name was Wylie and he was my mom’s shadow so she’s taking it really hard. Losing a pet is a different kind of heart break. Thanks for being such a great companion, Wylie. See you on the other side," Braxton wrote.

Several WWE personalities have offered their condolences to Kayla Braxton

Several fans and wrestling personalities have also taken to the social media platform to offer their condolences to Kayla.

WWE legend Natalya noted that her very first family dog shared the same name as Kayla's:

Nattie @NatbyNature @KaylaBraxtonWWE That was our very first dog’s name growing up. Losing a pet is so hard. It hurts a lot. I’m thinking of you @KaylaBraxtonWWE That was our very first dog’s name growing up. Losing a pet is so hard. It hurts a lot. I’m thinking of you❤️

Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss also offered her condolences:

Former WWE ring announcer/AEW personality Brandi Rhodes offered Kalya her apologies.

WWE Official Adam Pearce told Braxton he was sorry, attaching a heart and prayer emoji.

RAW ring announcer Austin Romero also offered his apologies to Kalya.

Jessica McKay, who was known as Billie Kay in WWE, too offered her sympathies to Kayla Braxton.

