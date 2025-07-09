WWE personality leaves the company after 15 years

A long-term employee has come to the end of his tenure in WWE. This person, who worked with the company for 15 years, took to social media to make the announcement and shared a heartfelt video as well.

Having served as a host and commentator throughout his run in WWE, Scott Stanford has bid goodbye to the Stamford-based promotion. He posted a brief message on social media while tagging Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Paul Heyman.

"When you walk out of the studio on your last day @WWE ! 15 year run... nothing but love! Hope to make it back one day! @TripleH @StephMcMahon @HeymanHustle," he wrote on X (fka Twitter).

He also uploaded a video where he was applauded by his colleagues as he left the studio.

Stanford began his WWE tenure in 2009 and over the next decade and a half became a key part of their programming. He started with hosting Bottom Line, a weekly show that recapped what happened on RAW.

He got his first commentary gig when he replaced Michael Cole on the desk at WWE Superstars in 2010. During this period, he famously shared the commentary booth with CM Punk on the show.

Over the years, he hosted many WWE shows, including "This Week in WWE," RAW and SmackDown pre-shows, Raw Talk, and SmackDown LowDown.

WWE canceled SmackDown LowDown earlier this year

In October 2020, WWE launched SmackDown LowDown. It was a 30-minute show that featured a recap of the week's show and interviews with the superstars. It was hosted by Scott Stanford and Megan Morant.

However, the last episode aired on December 27, 2024, and earlier this year, Stanford confirmed the show was canceled in an interaction with the fan on X (fka Twitter).

A few months later, Stanford is also on his way out of the company. With him expressing interest in returning in the future, fans will hope he is welcomed with open arms in WWE.

