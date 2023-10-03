WWE personality mentions Taylor Swift on RAW; takes a dig at popular football player

WWE personality Wade Barrett mentioned Taylor Swift during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

This week's show was live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. George Kittle, the American Football Tight End for the San Fransisco 49ers, was also present among the home crowd.

During the show, WWE commentator Wade Barrett acknowledged the NFL star as he said that Kittle didn't need Taylor Swift to put himself on the map. This was a dig at the Kansas City Chiefs' Tight End, Travis Kelce, who has been rumored to be dating the famous pop star.

"Nice to see a tight end who doesn't need to date Taylor Swift to put himself on the map," Barrett said.

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw the advancement of several storylines and built up the match card for the Fastlane Premium Live Event, which is set to take place later this week. The show also witnessed the return of Johnny Gargano, who made his first television appearance since May.

Fastlane is scheduled to take place on October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

