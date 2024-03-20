WWE personality mocks Booker T after CM Punk drama

NXT commentator Vic Joseph mocked WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on this week's show after a CM Punk drama.

The five-time WCW World Champion revealed on his podcast last week that he “almost got into it” with The Second City Saint backstage on NXT. He didn't specify what he meant, which led to speculation that the two stars got into some altercation.

During this week's episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez, who was trained by Booker T, was involved in a confrontation with NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. Vic Joseph poked fun at the WWE Hall of Famer by stating:

"[Perez] has become vocal much like one of her idols, your good friend CM Punk, who returns to Chicago on RAW."

Booker T responded by stating:

"Tell me you did not just say that."

Vic Joseph added that he indeed said it.

Expand Tweet

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T clarified his comments about CM Punk by stating that he was trying to entertain his fans:

“Contrary to popular belief, I consider CM Punk a friend. So when I’m saying something about CM Punk, guys, do not take it literally like the internet and these sites do. Don’t take it serious, don’t jump into that mud. If you hear me say anything here on The Hall of Fame, this show is show-related. I’m trying to entertain my fans that are watching this, trying to give you guys a moment where you ain’t got to think about that kind of stuff, alright?" he said. (H/T WrestleZone)

The Voice of the Voiceless is set to make his WWE return on Monday Night RAW next week in his hometown of Chicago.

Poll : Are you excited for Punk's return? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion