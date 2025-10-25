  • home icon
  • WWE personality nearly freaks out on air after scary moment with Je'Von Evans at Halloween Havoc 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 25, 2025 23:50 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Je'Von Evans kicked things off at Halloween Havoc 2025, and as one of the most exciting stars in all of WWE today, he gave everything he had. He had a scary moment at the end of his match, causing a WWE personality to nearly freak out.

At Halloween Havoc 2025, Je'Von Evans teamed up with Leon Slater, a man he has faced, to face the duo of La Parka and the popular Mr. Iguana. It should come as no surprise that everybody was loved during the match, and nobody more so than Mr. Iguana, who made his way from AAA along with La Parka.

In the lead-up to the finish, there was a scary moment where Je'Von Evans and Mr. Iguana missed each other, but following that, Evans hit a dive outside of the ring that very well could have injured him. The miss would have been worse than the landing, and that's why Vic Joseph seemed concerned on commentary for a moment.

Thankfully, nothing happened as such, and Evans is perfectly fine, with him and Leon Slater picking up the victory at Halloween Havoc. It was the perfect way to get things started as Evans paired with the current TNA X-Division Champion.

The X-Division has had some prestigious names hold the title in the past, and most notably, superstars like AJ Styles are in the lineage. Evans seems like a good fit for the title, which is probably why he has been in the mix, but so far, championship gold has evaded him.

He went after then-NXT Champion, Oba Femi, but fell short. He looked poised to be the one to dethrone the Ruler, but that honor was meant for Ricky Starks, the recently-crowned NXT Champion. Still, the future looks bright for Evans as he has many years ahead.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

