WWE personality offers condolences to New Day after recent loss

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 05, 2025 01:25 GMT
New Day
New Day are former Tag Team Champions (source: WWE's X account)

New Day recently suffered a major loss. A WWE personality has now offered his condolences.

Corey Graves paid respect to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on RAW. The New Day defeated The War Raiders to win the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. They held the titles for 72 days before losing them to The Judgment Day on the June 30 episode of RAW. Since then, Kofi and Xavier have been mourning and have claimed that the tag team division has died since they lost the titles. They even tried to get a rematch, but Adam Pearce denied them one.

Tonight on RAW, they continued mourning when Grayson Waller ran into them backstage. Waller then approached Adam Pearce, who was in the middle of a conversation with Penta, and demanded that he give Kofi and Xavier a title rematch. Pearce denied his request and instead put him in a match against Penta.

During the match, The New Day came out to the ringside and joined the commentary team. Corey Graves then offered his condolences to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for losing their tag team titles.

It will be interesting to see if Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will get a World Tag Team Title rematch in the future.

Edited by Neda Ali
