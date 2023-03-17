WWE personality provides update on Pat McAfee's status with the company

WWE is heading for the biggest event of the year in California. However, it doesn't stop at WrestleMania 39, as several premium live events are planned outside of the United States. SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett recently provided an update on Pat McAfee's status with the company.

Last year, Pat McAfee took a leave of absence from the company as he was busy hosting College GameDay. Before leaving, he ended his rivalry with Happy Corbin on the blue brand as he defeated Corbin at SummerSlam 2022.

Fans have missed McAfee on weekly television and expect him to return in the near future. Speaking to the Daily Star, Wade Barrett shed some light on his role as a commentator and provided an update on McAfee's status.

"It’s as permanent as you can ever be in a role in WWE! Historically things have always been switched around and teams have been moved from here to there, and I’m not saying I’m going to be in the SmackDown hot seat for the next ten years or anything like that," said Barrett.

Barrett also mentioned that McAfee is quite busy but will return in the foreseeable future:

"Pat McAfee is always going to be a friend of WWE. He’s an incredibly talented guy and we’re all fans of his, too, but he has a lot on his plate. I am sure he’ll come in and out from time to time and be involved in various roles but, as far as I’m aware, he’s not going to be sat in the SmackDown hot seat for now at least." [H/T - DailyStarUK]

It will be interesting to see how the two-person booth changes when Pat McAfee returns to the company.

Pat McAfee once led a stable in WWE to fight the Undisputed Era

Before facing Happy Corbin and Austin Theory inside the squared circle on the main roster, Pat McAfee started his career in the developmental brand when he began his feud with Adam Cole.

In 2020, Cole and McAfee faced each other in a singles match at WWE TakeOver 30 after weeks of cutting promos. However, the rivalry didn't end with Pat McAfee's loss as he created a stable to go up against the Undisputed Era.

Later, he formed a stable called Kings of NXT with Butch (Pete Dunne), Ridge Holland, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch. The two stables collided on weekly television until William Regal booked them for a match at WWE WarGames.

The two stables faced each other in a WarGames match at the event, and the Undisputed Era came out on top. The stable quietly ended with McAfee moving to the main roster as a commentator.

What are your thoughts on Pat McAfee? Sound off in the comment section below.

