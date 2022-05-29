WWE personality reacts to fan saying she will "never be as pretty" as Alexa Bliss

WWE Correspondent Kayla Braxton has responded to a fan who took to social media to claim she will "never be as pretty" as RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss.

Replying to an initial tweet from Braxton, the fan took a dig at the WWE personality using a GIF featuring Little Miss Bliss. The tweet read the following:

You’ll never be as pretty as Alexa so stop trying.

In a response under the same tweet thread, Braxton wrote:

I was asking about people’s potato preferences.

Check out Kayla Braxton's tweet below:

Since recently returning to WWE programming, Bliss has compiled a winning streak of 3-0, defeating Sonya Deville twice. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the former women's champion defeated Nikki A.S.H.

Alexa Bliss recently reacted to a fan asking her to change her new theme song

Alexa Bliss recently revealed an interesting bit of information regarding her new theme song. During an interaction with a fan on Instagram, the former RAW Women's Champion was asked to change her new music.

In response, Bliss revealed that it was her first time contributing to the creation of a theme song. She also received assistance from her acting coach in the creation of the song's lyrics.

Little Miss Bliss concluded by adding that she will be using her new theme song for the foreseeable future.

Check out the screengrab of the conversation Bliss had with the fan on Instagram:

Alexa Bliss recently claimed that her new theme song will stay around for a while

Bliss herself seems to be a huge fan of her new theme, as she recently took to Twitter to heap further praise on it. In response to a fan on Twitter, she wrote:

The whole song itself is pretty awesome - not gonna lie

Check out Bliss' tweet below:

Going forward, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the multi-time women's champion. Bliss could very well be a part of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

What can't be argued, though, is that WWE fans are very vocal in their opinions of WWE talent.

