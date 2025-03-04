  • home icon
  WWE personality reacts to major announcement minutes before RAW

WWE personality reacts to major announcement minutes before RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 04, 2025 00:55 GMT
WWE HQ
This WWE personality is a popular name behind the scenes [Image source: WWE.com]

World Wrestling Entertainment just made a huge announcement. WWE personality Sam Roberts has reacted to this announcement minutes before RAW.

WWE has made incredible strides over the past few years under Triple H's leadership. The Stamford-based promotion has invested heavily in building younger talent and growth in recent years, which is evident in the incredible gate numbers it achieves every year. The global juggernaut has focused on building strategic partnerships that enable it to reach newer levels of success. A great example of this is the company's recent partnership with TNA Wrestling. It now looks like World Wrestling Entertainment is looking to build on another partnership.

also-read-trending Trending

It was just announced that WWE would launch a new podcast, The RAW Recap Show, as part of its expanded partnership with Fanatics. The show will feature Megan Morant and Sam Roberts and will debut after the show tonight. Following this announcement, Roberts took to his X (fka Twitter) account minutes before RAW to express his excitement over hosting the new podcast.

"This is so crazy to see in print. WWE is in the podcast game - and @MeganMorantWWE and I start it after #WWERaw," he wrote.
You can check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if this new venture will prove to be successful for the Stamford-based promotion.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
