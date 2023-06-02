WWE Personality says Beth Phoenix gave him his confidence back

One WWE personality recently credited Beth Phoenix for giving him his confidence back.

Vic Joseph joined WWE in 2017 as a play-by-commentator. He started doing commentary for Main Event, 205 Live, NXT UK, and various other shows. After moving around from show to show, he has found his home in NXT alongside Booker T.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Vic Joseph discussed what it was like to work with a WWE Hall of Famer.

"You know, knowing that you aren’t the focal point [Joseph responded when asked what makes a good commentator]. Also having great teammates. You know, I want to give a huge shout out to Booker T. Booker is Booker, Booker and I do not talk about much, we hang out for hours before the show. When we go out there on Tuesdays, what you hear is-is just live, off the cuff, off the top of our heads."

He also admitted that he lost confidence after he was shifted between various brands. However, Wade Barrett and Beth Phoenix helped restore his confidence.

"When I was coming back to NXT when we talk about Mauro [Ranallo], Wade Barrett came in, and having done Mixed Match Challenge, 205 Live, Monday Night RAW, NXT UK and all these different shows to finally have a little bit more of a permanent home. My confidence was hit a little bit, in all honesty, and Wade Barrett specifically helped me, he gave me my confidence back. And I’d be wrong not to include Beth Phoenix in there. And so you have to have confidence. And those two, brought it back to me." [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Tom @TQSherwood Vic Joseph: Hey Booker I can’t believe this!! What a shock!



Booker T: Vic Joseph: Hey Booker I can’t believe this!! What a shock!Booker T: https://t.co/hq0uJ5N2xe

Becky Lynch wants to wrestle Beth Phoenix

Becky Lynch has already had a legendary career in the WWE. She has done pretty much everything there is to do except face Beth Phoenix, which also happens to be on the bucket list of The Man.

In a recent interview with Mark Andrews on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Lynch said that the only two goals she hasn't achieved are winning Money in the Bank and wrestling Beth.

"I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done," said Lynch. "And also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her for years, she been dodging me!" [H/T WrestlingINC]

It would certainly be a dream match for the fans to watch these two women collide inside a ring. Given that Beth recently returned to the ring, this match seems quite possible in the future.

Do you want to see Lynch vs. Phoenix? Sound off in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes