WWE personality says she might have injured herself; promises to "p** in my bed" next time

Being a WWE Superstar often means more travel than one imagines. As part of the company, stars do travel all the time and that probably means one ends up leaving their luggage just about anywhere in their rooms. Unfortunately for WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton, the same led to disaster this week.

The interviewer has posted about an unfortunate incident that took place earlier tonight.

The star was either in a hotel room or had returned home this week and had left her suitcase in the hallway. When she got up at around 4 AM to use the facilities, she unfortunately tripped over the luggage she had forgotten, resulting in two broken nails. She also said that her hip was hurting quite badly.

The WWE interviewer added that her pinky toe might have been broken as well, stating that the next time she woke up needing to use the facilities, she'd just go on the bed instead.

"It’s 4:16 am and I booby trapped myself. I got up to p**. I forgot I left my suitcase in the hallway and I fell so hard tripping on it. Snapped off two fingernails and I think my pinky toe might be broken and my hip is in pain. Next time, I’m just gonna p** in my bed. Much safer."

The star knows what she has to do next time

Whether Braxton actually broke her toe or not is not confirmed yet.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot