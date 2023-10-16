WWE personality sends out honest message to wrestling world ahead of RAW

A top WWE personality sent out a candid message to wrestling fans on X today.

Kayla Braxton has been with WWE since 2016. She her career as a host and ring announcer on NXT. Braxton was called up to the main roster in 2017, working as a backstage interviewer during several Premium Live Events.

In the aforementioned X post, Braxton seemed to have had enough of some obnoxious members of the internet wrestling community:

"IWC defined: you insult our work, our bodies, our personalities etc., while we present a craft we've perfected and get paid for so that we can entertain you week after week. The minute we bark back - you call us intolerable. Some of you are so laughable except you're not funny."

Kayla Braxton did clarify in a follow-up tweet that her comment was not directed at wrestling fans in general.

Kayla Braxton on what's next for her WWE career

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Kayla Braxton discussed the possibility of becoming a commentator. Braxton revealed that she had had talks with WWE about giving it a go, but it made it clear that she does not think that it is her cup of tea. She further added:

"I've stepped down from hosting The Bump," Braxton said. "I would like to look at some new potential shows to do. I live in L.A. with the intention of getting some more pop culture crossover here in WWE, potentially with podcasts." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Braxton also confirmed that she had no interest in getting physical in the ring. The 32-year-old has absolutely ruled that out.

