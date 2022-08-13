"Another reason why I love her" - WWE personality sends a message to Becky Lynch after her viral dance clip

WWE personality Kayla Braxton sent a message to Becky Lynch on Twitter after her recent dance clip went viral on social media.

At the WrestleMania 39 launch party, Lynch shared the stage with her long-term rival turned ally, Bianca Belair, and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. The trio was seen dancing alongside each other.

Taking to Twitter, Braxton showcased her admiration towards The Man with the following message:

"Rolling into the weekend like…Becky’s dance moves are just another reason why I love her."

Check out Kayla Braxton's tweet below:

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE



Becky’s dance moves are just another reason why I love her. Rolling into the weekend like …Becky’s dance moves are just another reason why I love her. Rolling into the weekend like … 😂 Becky’s dance moves are just another reason why I love her. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/hSYMTHJRQw

At the WrestleMania 39 launch party, Lynch and Belair also received gifts from Snoop Dogg. The legendary rapper gifted the two WWE stars with Death Row chains.

In return, Lynch and Belair gifted Snoop with a gold WWE Championship.

How did the WWE Universe react to Kayla Braxton's tweet to Becky Lynch?

In response to Kayla Braxton's tweet to Becky Lynch, the WWE Universe showcased their love for The Man. Additionally, fans also tweeted GIFs in response to Braxton's tweet.

Despite her recent shoulder injury, Lynch enjoys her time outside the squared circle. She was also recently spotted working out with one arm.

Check out the WWE Universe's reaction below:

Sofia @sofdlovesbsb @KaylaBraxtonWWE How can you not love her. She was feeling it. Having a good time. Lol @KaylaBraxtonWWE How can you not love her. She was feeling it. Having a good time. Lol

Michael @HellcatPerez @KaylaBraxtonWWE Dancing is just another thing to add to the list of what @BeckyLynchWWE is great at @KaylaBraxtonWWE Dancing is just another thing to add to the list of what @BeckyLynchWWE is great at https://t.co/TW7vE3tsWa

Stephanie Hypes✨ @StephanieHypes @KaylaBraxtonWWE Like there is no way anyone can dislike this woman! @KaylaBraxtonWWE Like there is no way anyone can dislike this woman!

Lynch competed at the SummerSlam 2022 premium live event, where she unsuccessfully challenged for the RAW Women's Championship. The former title holder could not beat Bianca Belair yet again, losing the title initially to The EST at WrestleMania 38.

Post-match, Lynch turned babyface as she confronted the returning Bayley and her newly formed faction of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The next night on Monday Night RAW, she even delivered a heartfelt promo to cement her face turn.

WWE also stated Lynch's injury and confirmed that she would be sidelined for a few months. It remains to be seen if the former multi-time RAW Women's Champion will miss the entirety of 2022.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi