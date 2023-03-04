WWE personality shares unrecognizable photo of Gunther on social media

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is still looking for a worthy opponent for WrestleMania 39. This week on SmackDown, he put authority figure Adam Pearce on notice.

The 35-year-old is the current Intercontinental Champion and has been dominating the blue brand. He has successfully defended his title against numerous top names, including Ricochet, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio, among others.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, The Ring General vowed to find a worthy opponent for his title defense at WrestleMania and put Adam Pearce on notice during a backstage promo.

Taking to Twitter, Pearce reacted to The Ring General's comments by sharing an unrecognizable photo of him. The authority figure recalled the days of the two men working together on the independent circuit several years ago.

Pearce thanked Washington for the reception towards SmackDown and thanked the Intercontinental Champion.

"Thank you, Washington DC! #SmackDown…and thank YOU for the kind words, Gunther!" wrote Pearce.

Check out Adam Pearce's tweet below:

On SmackDown, The Ring General was called out by Drew McIntyre, who wanted a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37. This led to Sheamus interrupting his good friend as he proceeded to accuse him of "backstabbing."

LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods also made their way out to the ring, which led to a massive brawl between everyone. It remains to be whether this will lead to WWE booking a classic Intercontinental Title Ladder Match for WrestleMania 39.

Santos Escobar wants to face Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Santos Escobar has expressed interest in facing Gunther and challenging him for the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking in a recent interview on WWE Deutschland, the Legado Del Fantasma member stated that he wants the IC Title from Imperium.

"The one thing I want that they [Imperium] have is the Intercontinental Championship. If that's where we're going then that's what I want. I don't know I have all the resources in the world. I've been doing this forever. I know every single style that there is. I don't know about Gunther, but we'll find out," the Legado Del Fantasma member said.

Unfortunately, Escobar suffered a major loss at the hands of Dominik Mysterio on the latest episode of SmackDown. The former NXT star wanted to avenge the insult Dominik dished out to Rey Mysterio on last week's episode of the blue brand. However, he failed in his attempt thanks to some time interruption from Rhea Ripley.

Who do you think should challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes