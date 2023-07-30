WWE personality takes a massive shot at Austin Theory on SmackDown

Austin Theory's run as WWE United States Champion has been phenomenal. However, fans and superstars in the locker room are gunning after A-Town ever since he won the title. Recently, SmackDown commentator Michael Cole took a massive shot at the champion during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Austin Theory successfully defeated Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed at WWE Backlash 2023. During the annual draft, Intercontinental Champion Gunther was drafted to Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Friday Night SmackDown got the United States Champion Austin Theory.

Last night, Theory appeared on the show along with his belt in the sky box to watch the finals of the United States Championship Invitational. During the show, Michael Cole took a shot at the champion and mocked his lonesome appearance.

"In a skybox, with all his friends. There's the United States Champion Austin Theory," said Cole.

This isn't the first time that a commentator has made snarky comments. Bayley is another star who has been taking shots at Cole since beginning her heel run in 2019.

Austin Theory's next United States Title defense has been announced for WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio approached Legado Del Fantasma as the stable provided backup to Mysterio against his fight with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day.

Later, Mysterio revived the Latino World Order with the members of Legado Del Fantasma.

Meanwhile, A-Town made his way to the Friday Night SmackDown with the United States Championship during the draft. Latino World Order also moved to the blue brand after ending their feud with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this month, WWE announced a United States Championship Invitational to determine Theory's next challenger for the title. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar both qualified for their respective Fatal Four Way matches and faced each other in the finals.

Unfortunately, Escobar and Mysterio ended in a controversial way as The Master of 619 got injured during the match. The win went to Santos Escobar, who will now face A-Town for the United States Championship on SmackDown in two weeks.

Do you think Santos Escobar will become the next WWE United States Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

