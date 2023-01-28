WWE personality takes a shot at Hit Row following SmackDown

Hit Row changed their happy-go-lucky attitude and became more serious as a tag team after Top Dolla lost a qualifying match to Ricochet on SmackDown. After last night's loss, General Manager Adam Pearce took a shot at Top Dolla of the stable.

Last year, the stable made their way back into the company as Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis were rehired under the new regime. Regardless of the absence of Swerve Scott, the team began stacking wins in the tag team division on the blue brand.

Last night, after losing to his current rivals, Top Dolla shared an interesting theory about the loss on social media. Later, General Manager Adam Pearce addressed Dolla's theory and took a shot at one of his botches from a previous episode of SmackDown:

"Now you’re just being over the top about this."

Last month, Top Dolla attempted a Top Rope Dive during which he landed awkwardly as his legs gave up mid-way through the dive. WWE Superstars have often addressed this to Dolla and made jokes similar to what Pearce made in his tweets.

Hit Row has been eliminated from the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Tournament by current rivals

Earlier this month, WWE announced a tournament on SmackDown to determine new number-one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, which are now no longer unified with the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Last week, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, Hit Row, Legado Del Fantasma, and Imperium qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament and reached one step closer to The Usos.

Last night, McIntyre and Sheamus were scheduled to face Hit Row in the semi-finals. Before the match began, The Viking Raiders showed up and attacked the make-shift tag team and the four superstars left the ring.

However, Adam Pearce decided to continue the tournament and added Braun Strowman and Ricochet to the match. Unfortunately, Dolla and Adonis lost to their current rivals and got eliminated from the tournament.

Which team do you think will win the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament? Sound off in the comment section below.

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes