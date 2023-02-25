Corey Graves sends heartfelt thanks to fans 

WWE Personality Corey Graves has thanked fans for wishing him on his 39th birthday.

Graves retired from wrestling in 2014 and transitioned to commentary shortly after that. He has quickly become a prominent voice in the world of professional wrestling. His in-ring experience has given him a unique perspective on the action, allowing him to offer insightful analysis and commentary that resonates with fans. Graves' approach is marked by his quick wit, sharp tongue, and unapologetic style.

The former wrestler recently celebrated his 39th birthday, which saw many of his fans take to Twitter to wish him well. As the day ended, the WWE commentator sent his heartfelt gratitude.

"Thank you all, sincerely. Here’s to one more trip around the sun," wrote Corey Graves.

WWE Personality Corey Graves is open to making his in-ring return

Although Corey Graves stepped away from the ring, he isn't completely retired. He has been cleared to compete and can return to the ring anytime.

He recently spoke to Pop Culture, revealing that he is working with the younger NXT stars to help develop their characters and has been enjoying it.

He also mentioned that he has been cleared to compete and is open to stepping back into the ring alongside his wife, Carmella.

"I've recently started working with the NXT talent on helping develop characters and things of that nature, and I've really enjoyed it thus far... So I'm really looking forward to working with NXT a lot more as the year progresses. I'd like to remind everybody one more time that I have been cleared to compete and I can't think of a better scenario for me to step back in the ring than alongside my beautiful wife," Graves said.

Given that Corey Graves has been cleared to compete, he should be able to return to the ring for the right storyline. He might be waiting for an angle involving Carmella.

