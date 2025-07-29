  • home icon
WWE personality tries to cover up massive Chad Gable botch during RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 29, 2025 01:16 GMT
Chad Gable
Chad Gable is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

Chad Gable recently made a major botch that went viral. A WWE personality has now tried to cover up the botch on RAW.

Corey Graves is the latest to comment on a botch by Chad Gable. A few months ago, a new masked luchador appeared in WWE called El Grande Americano. Many fans quickly noticed that this luchador resembled and performed a lot like Gable. He had a similar taunt to Gable. However, Gable has denied the claims that he was the one behind the mask.

A few weeks ago, Gable suffered a legitimate injury that sidelined him. During his absence, Ludwig Kaiser started portraying the El Grande Americano character. Recently, Gable was seen at a Minnesota Twins baseball game. During the game, he was interviewed and discussed competing in his first singles match this year at WrestleMania 41. The only issue with that statement was that Chad never competed at 'Mania 41. However, El Grande Americano did compete in a singles match against Rey Fénix. The clip went viral on social media, with many fans calling Gable out for admitting he's the masked luchador.

Tonight, during The Judgment Day's match on RAW, the topic of El Grande Americano came up when Michael Cole called Gable out for admitting he's behind the mask. Corey Graves defended the injured star, claiming he spoke to Gable, who told him he was on medication after his shoulder surgery and mixed up the dates.

It will be interesting to see how long Chad Gable will continue to deny being El Grande Americano.

