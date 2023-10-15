WWE personality has two-word reaction to Montez Ford losing his cool live on SmackDown

What is going on with The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown? In recent weeks, the wrestling world has watched in horror as Bobby Lashley has convinced the once-popular duo to officially turn heel, and now it appears that they have opened up quite a feud with the LWO.

After attacking Carlito following his return to WWE, Lashley, and The Profits were part of a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton, where Montez Ford appeared to lose his cool.

Braxton recently shared the interview on her Instagram stories with the caption "Also WTF" and tagged Montez Ford.

The video shows him just making noises and attempting to scare the backstage interviewer as she tries to do her job.

Check out the screenshot of Kayla's story below:

What is going on with Montez Ford?

Will Bianca Belair make her WWE return to reunite with her husband?

Bianca Belair hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for more than a month after she was attacked by Damage CTRL. The former Women's Champion has taken a break from the company but recently noted that she would be returning soon, and many fans have speculated about how she would fit back in on SmackDown.

Belair's husband has turned heel in her absence, and now it appears that Lashley could be open to recruiting her to the group as well.

Belair has worked as a heel in the past, and given the fact that Jade Cargill recently debuted on SmackDown, The EST could have a new target in her sights when she returns.

Do you think Bianca Belair will join Bobby Lashley and her husband when she returns to SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.