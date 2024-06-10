  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT Battleground 2024
  • WWE personality wants SmackDown to sign Oba Femi after his victory at NXT Battleground, sends a message to Nick Aldis

WWE personality wants SmackDown to sign Oba Femi after his victory at NXT Battleground, sends a message to Nick Aldis

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jun 10, 2024 04:09 GMT
Oba Femi (left) and Nick Aldis (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Oba Femi (left) and Nick Aldis (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)

At NXT Battleground, Oba Femi successfully defended the NXT North American Championship in a Triple Threat Match. After the contest, Corey Graves urged Nick Aldis to sign Femi to the blue brand.

Femi signed with WWE in 2021 as part of the Next In Line program. The following year, he debuted at NXT Level Up, losing to Dante Chen. In December 2023, Femi entered the Men's NXT Breakout Tournament. After victories over Myles Borne, Tavion Heights, and Riley Osborne in the tournament, Femi defeated Dragon Lee to win the NXT North American Championship.

also-read-trending Trending

At Battleground, he defended the title against former champion Wes Lee and Gallus member, Joe Coffey. After the win, Graves suggested Aldis sign Femi and get him to the blue brand.

"Dear @RealNickAldis, Oba Femi, please. #NXTBattleground #Smackdown," wrote Graves.

Check out Graves' tweet:

Since winning the NXT North American Championship, Femi has successfully defended the title on multiple occasions, including NXT house shows. At NXT Stand & Deliver, he defeated Josh Briggs and Dijak in a Triple Threat Match to retain the title.

On week two of Spring Breakin' 2024, Femi defeated Ivar to retain the NXT North American Championship. It remains to be seen who steps up as his next challenger.

An unexpected name just challenged Randy Orton RIGHT HERE.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी