WWE personality wants SmackDown to sign Oba Femi after his victory at NXT Battleground, sends a message to Nick Aldis

At NXT Battleground, Oba Femi successfully defended the NXT North American Championship in a Triple Threat Match. After the contest, Corey Graves urged Nick Aldis to sign Femi to the blue brand.

Femi signed with WWE in 2021 as part of the Next In Line program. The following year, he debuted at NXT Level Up, losing to Dante Chen. In December 2023, Femi entered the Men's NXT Breakout Tournament. After victories over Myles Borne, Tavion Heights, and Riley Osborne in the tournament, Femi defeated Dragon Lee to win the NXT North American Championship.

Trending

At Battleground, he defended the title against former champion Wes Lee and Gallus member, Joe Coffey. After the win, Graves suggested Aldis sign Femi and get him to the blue brand.

"Dear @RealNickAldis, Oba Femi, please. #NXTBattleground #Smackdown," wrote Graves.

Check out Graves' tweet:

Expand Tweet

Since winning the NXT North American Championship, Femi has successfully defended the title on multiple occasions, including NXT house shows. At NXT Stand & Deliver, he defeated Josh Briggs and Dijak in a Triple Threat Match to retain the title.

On week two of Spring Breakin' 2024, Femi defeated Ivar to retain the NXT North American Championship. It remains to be seen who steps up as his next challenger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback