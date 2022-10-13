"You're better off without her" - WWE personality reacts to Zelina Vega brushing off SmackDown star

WWE personality and backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton recently reacted to Angel's (Garza) comments about his previous working relationship with Zelina Vega.

Vega has been in the news over the past week after she made a return to TV last Friday after six months of recovering from injuries. She flanked NXT's latest call-up to the blue brand, Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza. The group attacked Hit Row on last week's episode of SmackDown, with Zelina specifically laying out B-Fab.

When the man formerly known as Angel Garza made his main roster debut in February 2020, he was associated with Vega and Andrade. While the two men became a tag team, the first-ever WWE Queen's Crown winner usually acted as their manager. That was until the trio split in October of that year.

On the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Angel shared his disappointment at Zelina Vega's new partnership with LDF, and whether the two are still on friendly terms or not.

WWE personality Kayla Braxton chimed in with her thoughts about this whole situation on Twitter, pointing out that Angel is "better off without her."

"You’re better off without her, @AngelGarzaWwe #WweTheBump" tweeted Kayla

Garza is currently part of the tag team Los Lotharios with his cousin Humberto (Carrillo). The two have been regulars on SmackDown but have failed to achieve much in the year-long existence of the team.

Several WWE personnel were not aware of Zelina Vega's inclusion in Legado Del Fantasma

Several WWE personnel were not aware that Zelina Vega would be returning to last week's episode of SmackDown to join up with Legado Del Fantasma (LDF).

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



#SmackDown Legado Del Fantasma have officially arrived to the main roster along with Zelina Vega Legado Del Fantasma have officially arrived to the main roster along with Zelina Vega ‼️‼️‼️#SmackDown https://t.co/4NTvOTnMGo

The group's original incarnation in NXT also had a female talent, Elektra Lopez, who wasn't called up to the main roster with the rest of the team. This was in contrast to the faction's last appearance in the developmental brand, where Santos Escobar picked up all three of his teammates, stating, "You didn't think I was gonna leave without you, did you?" Hinting at the call-ups for all four members, which partly came to fruition last week.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that many WWE personnel backstage believed that Elektra would be called up with the group, before the plans changed -

"I don’t know what’s going on with Elektra, but she’s not being called up. Everyone was under the impression she was [going to be called up,] including her, but they changed their minds, so she wasn’t." Meltzer said [h/t Ringside News]

With LDF and Zelina Vega attacking Hit Row on their first night on SmackDown, their first feud on the main roster seems fixed, despite the face team having numbers disadvantage.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes