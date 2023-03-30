WWE personnel teases a bunch of surprises for WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is set to be the biggest WWE event of the year. The two-night spectacle will take place at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood, California. Fans are pumped for the event and the company's CEO, Nick Khan, teased multiple surprises for the show.

Last year, Vince McMahon retired from the company. This left Triple H and Nick Khan to step up and accept new roles and duties for the company. The upcoming WrestleMania event will be the first Showcase of the Immortals headed by Khan as CEO and Hunter as Chief Content Officer.

Fans are excited for the two-night event as stars including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and Becky Lynch will be in action in major clashes. Speaking to Stephen A on ESPN, the CEO of the company teased multiple surprises for Night 1 and Night 2 in California. Check it out:

"Expect a bunch of surprises. That's what we're known for, this is WrestleMania, we pulled some out at Royal Rumble. Here at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, two-night event, we have to make it big," [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to witness what surprises WWE has in store for its biggest event. There could possibly be multiple returns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE still hasn't revealed Bobby Lashley's opponent for WrestleMania 39

Last month, Bray Wyatt challenged the winner of Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39. After the event, Wyatt started his rivalry with Lashley and Lesnar went on to feud with Omos.

The two stars were starting to build their upcoming WrestleMania match but the Eater of Worlds was abruptly written off television due to an undisclosed injury. This led to the company scrapping a match between the former world champions.

However, the All Mighty was ready for any challenge that came his way for the biggest event of the year. WWE is yet to announce an official challenger for the former world champion.

Today, WWE released additional information regarding the matches that will take place, but Bobby Lashley was not mentioned on the list. It will be interesting to see if the company is planning Lashley's match as a surprise for the event.

