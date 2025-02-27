WWE plan is costing them $55 million in 2025, reveals executive; huge change made

An executive has revealed that a decision made by WWE will cost them $55 million in 2025. This has come after a huge change was made.

Since the company started its deal with Saudi Arabia back in 2018, WWE has held two premium live events in the country every year, excepting two years in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, though, that has changed again. WWE plans on holding only one PLE in Saudi Arabia in 2025.

This is a change from the usual strategy, and in the recent TKO Earnings Call, Andrew Schleimer, the TKO CFO, announced that the company will hold only one PLE in Saudi Arabia in 2025 and this will reportedly cost the company $55 million in revenue for the year.

“Our guidance for 2025 includes one PLE in Saudi Arabia, compared to two PLEs in 2024. This results in an unfavorable impact to our 2025 plan of approximately $55 million of total company revenue."

That is supposedly the amount they usually earn from the events in the country. However, the company could potentially make that amount up in 2026, as they plan to hold three events in the country, starting with the first-ever Royal Rumble in the Kingdom.

“We expect to host three PLEs in Saudi Arabia in 2026, including Royal Rumble.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

What the other two events will be for 2026 remains to be seen.

