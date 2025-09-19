WWE Planning 6 Major Returns for Top Stars, Says Veteran

WWE is bringing back six huge stars and is already planning on making their returns a big deal. A veteran has now spoken about it as well.
While speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo, a veteran of the wrestling business, talked about how WWE is preparing returns. Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo mentioned that WWE had big plans even after the recent return of AJ Lee. He talked about how they received a huge moment from her comeback and how they had used it and this was part of the tactics employed by Triple H and the company.
Russo mentioned that they had quite a few pops ready as well, and named Liv Morgan, Gunther, and Bianca Belair, all of whom are currently out of action. He also spoke about Roman Reigns, who was attacked and put on the shelf at Clash in Paris.
"They got a cr**load of pops still in their back pocket. They got Liv. They got Gunther. They got Bianca. They reshelved the OTC. That's four right there."
WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!
Russo also mentioned that later, Naomi and Paige were both stars WWE planned to bring back.
"Naomi and Paige. Paige is going to come out of the pop fund."
For any quotes taken from this article, please provide H/T and link back to Sportskeeda. Also, credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.
Triple H has had huge success with returns to WWE over the last few years
Several huge returns have taken place in the company over recent years.
Since Triple H took charge, the return of Randy Orton, after more than a year away, thanks to injury, was a huge moment for everyone involved. On top of that, it was not the only big return.
On the same night, CM Punk returned to the company in a moment that no one had ever expected to see.
Now, another couple of big returns have taken place in the form of Nikki Bella and AJ Lee.
How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!