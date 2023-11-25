WWE planning to have Nick Aldis' first feud with former five-time champion; according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels that WWE is slowly building up to a Nick Aldis vs. Adam Pearce matchup.

Aldis is currently the General Manager of SmackDown. He was appointed by Triple H on the October 13 episode of the blue brand. The Game also moved Adam Pearce to RAW, terming it as a promotion for the star.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast this week, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter mentioned that WWE was building tensions between the two General Managers for a possible clash in the future. He felt that the company would eventually get Nick Aldis to compete in the ring. He claimed that Pearce could be a suitable first opponent, given that he also held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship five times in his career.

"They have been looking for a way to get Nick Aldis back in the ring, and Adam Pearce is an incredible wrestler. He wrestled in the NWA, he was incredible. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, and I have the feeling, somewhere down the line, we're going to see. This is the reason they're crossing paths, one is showing up on SmackDown, the other one is showing up at the same time on RAW. I have a feeling we're getting set to see a confrontation," Bill Apter said. [1:59 - 2:36]

You can watch the full video below:

There have been some tensions between the two WWE General Managers, but till now, they have brushed it off as healthy competition. It will be interesting to see if their relationship deteriorates in the future.

Would you like to see Adam Pearce go one-on-one with Nick Aldis? Sound off in the comments section below!

