WWE had plans for Kevin Owens in NXT and NXT UK last year

On November 23, 2019, former NXT Champion Kevin Owens shocked the WWE Universe when he returned as the mystery partner of Team Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: WarGames against the Undisputed Era. It was not only a special moment for the entire WWE Universe but for Kevin Owens as well, who has repeatedly stated how much the black and gold brand means to him.

With Owens doing the media rounds going into this Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view where he will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, the former NXT and WWE Universal Champion has let it be known that there were plans in place to see him not only do more in NXT but NXT UK as well.

#WWEChronicle: Kevin Owens streams your way this Saturday on WWE Network. ⤵️@FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/FEnjtwDjjS — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 14, 2020

Kevin Owens will challenge Roman Reigns this Sunday at WWE TLC for the Universal Championship

While speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro this week, the subject of Kevin Owens doing some work with NXT UK came up, and Owens revealed that it was definitely something that WWE had planned on letting him do:

"They’re all extremely talented guys, and I would love to compete with any of those guys. I kinda got to do a bit with Imperium last year, so that was cool. At one point there was a plan for me to go back to NXT at some point last year, which didn’t happen, obviously. But we had even discussed, maybe if that happens, then maybe I could show up on NXT UK and work with all these different people. I’d love to get to do that! The UK – all of Europe, really – I had a really fun time there as an independent wrestler and again touring with WWE. Any chance I would get to be there more and wrestle for those fans – if or when we get an audience back, or even in this setting. To be a part of that and help do good stuff over with NXT UK, I’d love that for sure."

Roman can talk as much *word that starts with an S and ends with HIT* as he wants, the fact is that at TLC, his luck runs out...and mine?



Well, let’s just say mine is just beginning. You want proof?



HERE! HERE’S PROOF!

THERE WAS A LADYBUG ON MY CAR THIS MORNING!!!



HA!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MjiOZNfd4m — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 10, 2020

While we did see Owens appear for the black and gold brand recently as a color commentator, you can't help but wonder what might have been had these ideas came into fruition.

Would you have enjoyed seeing Owens do more with NXT and appear in NXT UK? Which matches would you like to see? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.