WWE planted the seed for The Rock betraying Roman Reigns during The Bloodline's SmackDown promo, claims ex-champion

Former 24/7 Champion Peter Rosenberg believes WWE has planted the seed for The Rock to potentially betray Roman Reigns during the latest Bloodline promo on Friday night SmackDown.

The Brahma Bull appeared alongside The Bloodline last night on SmackDown to cut a promo, in which he challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a massive tag team match against him and Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief did not seem in a good mood during the segment. When The Rock went for his signature "If you smell..." catchphrase, he got cut off by Reigns. The latter then asked his cousin to 'acknowledge him', which the wrestling legend did.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg claimed that moment planted the seed for a future betrayal. He suggested that The Rock may later turn on Reigns, setting up a feud between the two WWE Superstars.

"[Roman cutting Rock was key.] Agree, Rob. Big-time key. That was needed. That was needed for the story. And it plants the seed. And I love the idea of The Rock turning on Roman. And that really set up that idea that The Rock now could be angry, he can't believe he was cut off that way, and at some point, we will now see The Rock turn on Roman," he said. [13:02 - 13:33]

The Rock initially wanted to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL

Upon his return to the Stamford-based company a few months ago, The Rock teased going after his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Although Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, he told The Tribal Chief on SmackDown that he would not be facing him at WrestleMania, before The Rock headed to the ring to confront his cousin, teasing facing him at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Nevertheless, the tease was faced with significant backlash from Rhodes' fans, demanding that The American Nightmare get his opportunity to 'finish his story'.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, Rhodes announced he would indeed challenge Roman Reigns at this year's Show of Shows. Meanwhile, The Rock turned heel and claimed that the fans stripped themselves of the privilege of seeing what would have been the most historic WrestleMania match between him and The Tribal Chief.

The Brahma Bull is now a member of The Bloodline. While the 51-year-old WWE legend appeared on the latest episode of SmackDown, he has announced that he will be present at the upcoming two shows of the blue brand.

