WWE: Popular AEW star was rooting for The Miz to achieve long-time dream

AEW star Ethan Page was rooting for The Miz to achieve his long-time dream of starring in a Mortal Kombat movie.

The Miz has been one of the most consistent workers in the WWE. His mic skills are exceptional and his comic timing is great. He has also been a consistent performer in the ring.

Apart from his time in the ring, Miz is also making a name for himself in Hollywood. The A-Lister has already starred in several movies and reality shows such as The Marine franchise, Santa's Little Helper, Fear Factor, Miz & Mrs., and Total Divas.

However, the two-time Grand Slam Champion still hasn't been able to bag his dream role of Johnny Cage in the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. But a popular AEW star is rooting for him.

Ethan Page took to Twitter to let Miz know that he was rooting for him to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2.

"Damn. As a huge MK fan, I was really pulling for @mikethemiz"

Mortal Kombat 2 is directed by Simon McQuoid and will feature Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Mehcad Brooks in prominent roles.

The Miz has expressed interest in playing Johnny Cage

The Miz has achieved a lot of things since his WWE debut. He is a grand slam champion in WWE and even won the WWE Championship twice. He has already enjoyed a Hall of Fame-worthy career but he still wasn't able to achieve one of his life-long dreams.

The Miz recently took to Twitter to make his case for playing Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2. He even photoshopped himself onto the character to show fans that he is a perfect fit for the role.

"No Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting for you. Say cheese #MortalKombat @MKMovie @noobde"

It's sad to hear that Miz won't feature in Mortal Kombat 2 since he would've made a perfect fit for the role.

Do you think Miz should've been cast as Johnny Cage? Sound off in the comments section.

