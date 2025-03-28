  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Randy Orton
  • WWE possibly drops major WrestleMania hint in segment involving Randy Orton on SmackDown

WWE possibly drops major WrestleMania hint in segment involving Randy Orton on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 28, 2025 20:58 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)
(Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)

Randy Orton was a key part of the opening segment of SmackDown. While he briefly spoke about his WrestleMania opponent, Kevin Owens, a major hint may have been dropped about how things might have played out.

Ad

Things got sentimental when Randy Orton praised Cody Rhodes for his courage to leave WWE, make a name for himself, return, and then finish his story. However, he noted that as one story ends, another begins. This is where things got interesting, as he vowed to come after the WWE Title after WrestleMania.

What's interesting is that Randy Orton is from St. Louis, Missouri, where the first WWE PLE post-WrestleMania, Backlash, will take place. This could be a major hint that he's going after the Undisputed WWE Championship at the PLE - whether it's against Cody Rhodes or John Cena. This could mean that Orton beats Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Of course, most fans would prefer to see Orton face his career-defining rival, John Cena, over Cody Rhodes. While the Orton-Rhodes match is inevitable, having it happen with both men as full-fledged babyfaces seems like it could leave a lot to be desired.

The idea of a heel Cena vs babyface Orton, however, is something that might sell tickets in a big way.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out at WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी