WWE possibly drops major WrestleMania hint in segment involving Randy Orton on SmackDown

Randy Orton was a key part of the opening segment of SmackDown. While he briefly spoke about his WrestleMania opponent, Kevin Owens, a major hint may have been dropped about how things might have played out.

Ad

Things got sentimental when Randy Orton praised Cody Rhodes for his courage to leave WWE, make a name for himself, return, and then finish his story. However, he noted that as one story ends, another begins. This is where things got interesting, as he vowed to come after the WWE Title after WrestleMania.

What's interesting is that Randy Orton is from St. Louis, Missouri, where the first WWE PLE post-WrestleMania, Backlash, will take place. This could be a major hint that he's going after the Undisputed WWE Championship at the PLE - whether it's against Cody Rhodes or John Cena. This could mean that Orton beats Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Of course, most fans would prefer to see Orton face his career-defining rival, John Cena, over Cody Rhodes. While the Orton-Rhodes match is inevitable, having it happen with both men as full-fledged babyfaces seems like it could leave a lot to be desired.

The idea of a heel Cena vs babyface Orton, however, is something that might sell tickets in a big way.

Expand Tweet

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback