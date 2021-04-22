WWE to possibly host event in Saudi Arabia in 2021

WWE began promoting major events for Saudi Arabia back in 2018 and has held a handful of PPV events there over the past few years. According to some recent reports, the company could be returning to Saudi Arabia as early as this year.

WWE's 10-year deal with the country began with The Greatest Royal Rumble, an event that saw 50 competitors battle for the opportunity at a special trophy and custom championship belt. Braun Strowman would go on to win the match. Since then, each event has had a special attraction based around it.

Crown Jewel 2018 saw the WWE World Cup, along with the in-ring return of Shawn Michaels who joined Triple H in a match against The Undertaker and Kane in the main event. We've seen multi-man and multi-team tournaments, all revolving around special honors and trophies for the victors. The Undertaker took the last prize, the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy.

The second planned event for 2020 was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE looking to return to Saudi Arabia this year

Though it's been more than a year since WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia, the company has always planned to make a return. Now, according to recent reports, they may be looking to do that sooner rather than later.

WrestleVotes reported on Twitter today that WWE is debating whether or not they'll be making the trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year.

Two WWE sources indicate that an event in Saudi Arabia prior to the end of 2021 is very much on the table. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 21, 2021

With restrictions across the globe being lifted a year after the pandemic began, it's a very real possibility that we could see WWE travel to Saudi Arabia once again. If so, expect to see a spectacular attraction, whether it's the return of a legend or some kind of tournament taking center stage.