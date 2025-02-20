WWE possibly making a major change to WrestleMania weekend after 3 years (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 20, 2025 17:38 GMT
Triple H during the initial WM 41 promo (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Triple H in a promotional video for WrestleMania 41 (Picture courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

WWE has a jam-packed WrestleMania 41 weekend. The company is now looking to make a significant change after three years, per a new report by WrestleVotes.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC briefly discussed a change that is being planned for the big weekend in Las Vegas. As you know, the WrestleMania weekend consists of several shows, including RAW, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, the Hall of Fame ceremony, and, of course, the two nights of 'Mania.

It was reported by JoeyVotes that WWE was planning not to hold the Hall of Fame ceremony after SmackDown as they have in the past three years. The backstage feeling seems to be that a three-hour SmackDown accompanied by the Hall of Fame might kill the crowd's enthusiasm for the second show. There have been discussions to change the date of the Hall of Fame event.

A change in Hall of Fame's placement at WrestleMania weekend seems to be necessary

As TC said on the show, the fact that NXT Stand & Deliver will be held on the same day as WrestleMania 41 is quite telling about just how jam-packed the weekend can get.

Between Friday night and Monday, there will be SmackDown, NXT: Stand & Deliver, two nights of WrestleMania, and the RAW after 'Mania special. To add the WWE Hall of Fame to the lineup is quite a task, and it's something that fans have been complaining about for a few years now.

That's perhaps the reason why the 2024 Hall of Fame headliner Paul Heyman went on first—to ensure that the crowd was still hot. Since SmackDown is now three hours, it is difficult to watch for several fans, who have complained that the lack of roster depth on the blue brand is affecting the show's quality.

It only seems logical not to add the Hall of Fame ceremony after SmackDown because it will ensure that the crowd will be silent.

If you carry this exclusive in your publication, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass.

Edited by Pratik Singh
