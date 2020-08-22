According to a report by WrestlingInc, we could see a big angle at WWE SummerSlam that involved the WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss.

We saw Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt get into a brawl backstage on last night's episode of SmackDown but Alexa Bliss did not appear on the show. We did see Nikki Cross cut a promo backstage, saying that she was concerned about Bliss, saying that she had been herself lately. Cross said:

Me and Alexa have been friends for quite a while now, and when we spoke on Tuesday she just seemed a little off. I can't put my finger on exactly what it is, but she's just different. I mean she talks like Alexa, she acts like Alexa, but...

The Alexa I know is warm, and caring, and funny, and that person that I spoke to the other day, that person is not Alexa Bliss, and it scares me. It does, because I just... I just have the feeling that something terrible is about to happen. H/T: WINC

What went down with Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Braun Strowman met 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in the middle of the ring on last night's episode of WWE SmackDown. Strowman and Wyatt were then interrupted by members of Retribution, who outnumbered them and surrounded the ring. This was followed by the lights going out. With the arena enveloped in darkness, 'The Fiend' disappeared and was nowhere to be seen when the lights came back on moments later.

RETRIBUTION then swamped Braun Strowman and laid him out in the middle of the ring. A number of WWE Superstars including Big E, The Miz, John Morrison, Naomi, and Dana Brooke came out to chase Retribution away. Strowman was not happy with how the situation had played out. In a fit of rage, the WWE Universal Champion tossed Drew Gulak and Jey Uso out of the ring.

The end of SmackDown saw Braun Strowman invade the Firefly Fun House. We then saw Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt brawling backstage. Strowman then hit Wyatt with a chokeslam off a raised platform.

Wyatt was then put on a stretcher and then into an ambulance. The ambulance stopped just as it was about to leave the building and started to back up. To the shock of everyone who was present, The Fiend came out.