  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • WWE possibly planning a lengthy feud for Cody Rhodes, according to ex-manager (Exclusive)

WWE possibly planning a lengthy feud for Cody Rhodes, according to ex-manager (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jun 01, 2024 07:45 GMT
Cody Rhodes is the current WWE Undisputed Champion
Cody Rhodes is the current WWE Undisputed Champion [Credits: WWE]

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was blindsided by AJ Styles this week on SmackDown. The American Nightmare came to give Styles a proper sendoff during his retirement ruse but got stuck down by the Phenomenal One.

Styles laid the trap for Cody this week on the blue brand. He called Rhodes to the ring and said he wanted to hand over the keys of SmackDown to Cody. However, when the champ raised Styles' hands, the wily veteran attacked him.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk this week, Mantell stated that WWE could have a lengthy feud between the two stars. He mentioned that Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles were major stars, and it would be foolish not to put them in a long, drawn program over the summer. The veteran felt the two men would collide at Clash at the Castle.

also-read-trending Trending
"I agree; I think they'll extend it a little bit, or they'll expand it. It's too good, not too. But I think Clash at the Castle... Did they have a great match at France?"

Mantell mentioned that he didn't watch their previous encounter but was aware that Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles put on a clinic. He also noted that the crowd in France was amazing, elevating the match.

"I didn't see the match. But knowing Cody and AJ, they're capable of doing it, and they did it. And the crowd was red hot. I did see the crowd. And sometimes that really helps the guys when they're that hot because they get caught up in the action, too. So while the guys are entertaining the fans, the fans are entertaining the guys." [From 19:22 onwards]
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes responds in the coming weeks as WWE makes the trip to Scotland for Clash at the Castle.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Ex WWE writer blasts Liv Morgan HERE

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी