WWE possibly planning a lengthy feud for Cody Rhodes, according to ex-manager (Exclusive)

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was blindsided by AJ Styles this week on SmackDown. The American Nightmare came to give Styles a proper sendoff during his retirement ruse but got stuck down by the Phenomenal One.

Styles laid the trap for Cody this week on the blue brand. He called Rhodes to the ring and said he wanted to hand over the keys of SmackDown to Cody. However, when the champ raised Styles' hands, the wily veteran attacked him.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk this week, Mantell stated that WWE could have a lengthy feud between the two stars. He mentioned that Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles were major stars, and it would be foolish not to put them in a long, drawn program over the summer. The veteran felt the two men would collide at Clash at the Castle.

Trending

"I agree; I think they'll extend it a little bit, or they'll expand it. It's too good, not too. But I think Clash at the Castle... Did they have a great match at France?"

Mantell mentioned that he didn't watch their previous encounter but was aware that Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles put on a clinic. He also noted that the crowd in France was amazing, elevating the match.

"I didn't see the match. But knowing Cody and AJ, they're capable of doing it, and they did it. And the crowd was red hot. I did see the crowd. And sometimes that really helps the guys when they're that hot because they get caught up in the action, too. So while the guys are entertaining the fans, the fans are entertaining the guys." [From 19:22 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes responds in the coming weeks as WWE makes the trip to Scotland for Clash at the Castle.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback