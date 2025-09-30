WWE posts concerning off-air video footage of IYO SKY needing to be helped to the back on RAW

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 30, 2025 00:38 GMT
IYO SKY did not have an easy night on WWE RAW tonight. After weeks of issues, things got even worse during the show.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were out tonight when they were interrupted by The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka and Kairi Sane made their way out and told SKY that they could still be family. SKY was left crying, but they attacked Ripley, and she decided she could not just stand by. While she did not get violent, she got in the way of them during the show, as a result of which Asuka sprayed her with Green Mist with no warning.

This blinded SKY and led to a beatdown of Rhea Ripley by The Kabuki Warriors. SKY was unable to head to the back alone and needed help from not only officials but also Ripley after they took the cameras off them. WWE has posted video footage of it. Ripley kept trying to assure her. At this time, even if SKY no longer has The Kabuki Warriors, she is not without a friend. SKY was in a lot of pain, though, as officials were very concerned for her.

Check out the clip below:

Ripley was also advising her on what to do to deal with the pain from the Green Mist, given that she had her own experience with it last week.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have formed a new team

Even if it's not official yet, it's clear to see that with IYO SKY now no longer part of her old Damage CTRL faction and with Asuka and Kairi Sane having turned their backs on her, she is now part of a new team.

Rhea Ripley and Asuka may have been at each other's throats over the last few months, but they never lost respect for one another throughout their feud. That respect appears to have led to the formation of what has become a new team now, as the two stars have had each other's backs over the last few weeks.

