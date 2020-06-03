×
WWE posts a statement on George Floyd's murder

  • WWE has issued a statement regarding the matter and condemned racial injustice.
  • Several WWE superstars have already come forward with their own tweets and statements.
Ali Siddiqui
ANALYST
News
Modified 03 Jun 2020, 05:00 IST

WWE recently penned an emotional note on George Floyd
WWE recently penned an emotional note on George Floyd's murder and the ongoing situation of the country.

Over the past several days, the tragic killing of George Floyd has caused an uproar in the USA. People frpm all forms of life has taken to social media to express their grief over the brutal killing of Floyd. So, it was only a matter of time before the leading sports entertainment organization, WWE came out with a statement.

In a heartfelt note posted on social media, WWE stated:

WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence.

WWE Superstars speak up on the issue

While WWE issued its statement recently, its superstars have been promoting the #BlackLivesMatter slogan for the last few days now. The list includes the likes of Randy Orton, Titus O'Neil, Charlotte Flair, Big E, Xavier Woods, and many others.


Dear Friends, I know you want to help, It starts with acceptance of TRUTH. OUR KIDS, Grandkids, Brothers, Sisters, Mother’s and Fathers are NOT TELLING AND HAVE NOT BEEN TELLING YOU LIES. Our Truths need to be addressed, Your Truths need to be Addressed and once you hear our truths and work towards changing them, It is THEN THAT “WE” can change the World. When “Me” becomes “WE” Amazing things can and Will happen. I don’t Condone the Violence, yet I understand. I don’t Condone the Looting, And I’ll Never Understand. I just want to LIVE...In a World where Lives Matter that Historically Haven’t and Voices are heard by people who seemingly have been Deaf for Far too Long. ❤️❤️

WWE's comment on the same issue is a commendable one for sure.


Published 03 Jun 2020, 05:00 IST
Randy Orton Titus O'Neil
