WWE posts a statement on George Floyd's murder

WWE recently penned an emotional note on George Floyd's murder and the ongoing situation of the country.

Over the past several days, the tragic killing of George Floyd has caused an uproar in the USA. People frpm all forms of life has taken to social media to express their grief over the brutal killing of Floyd. So, it was only a matter of time before the leading sports entertainment organization, WWE came out with a statement.

In a heartfelt note posted on social media, WWE stated:

WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence.

WWE Superstars speak up on the issue

While WWE issued its statement recently, its superstars have been promoting the #BlackLivesMatter slogan for the last few days now. The list includes the likes of Randy Orton, Titus O'Neil, Charlotte Flair, Big E, Xavier Woods, and many others.

WWE's comment on the same issue is a commendable one for sure.