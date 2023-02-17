WWE posts unseen footage of Rhea Ripley; The Nightmare reacts

Rhea Ripley shared her reaction to WWE posting a piece of unseen footage from this week's RAW.

On WWE RAW, The Nightmare came out of nowhere to save Dominik Mysterio from an attack by Beth Phoenix. She then finished her off with a devastating Riptide.

WWE recently shared what seemed like a fan-shot video of Rhea Ripley sprinting through the crowd towards the ring and attacking The Glamazon. Ripley noticed the tweet and shared her reaction to the same:

How did fans react to Rhea Ripley's tweet?

Rhea Ripley has consistently been one of the hottest acts on WWE TV for quite a while now. Here's how her fans reacted to her latest tweet:

WrestlingFan84 @WrestlingFan84 @RheaRipley_WWE I was there how come I didn't see this @RheaRipley_WWE I was there how come I didn't see this

Ripley has had Dominik Mysterio's back ever since the latter joined The Judgment Day last year. The two young stars have grown quite close over the past few months and are the best of friends. Here's what she had to say about Mysterio, referring to her as Mami:

“As for the Mami and Papi stuff, [laughs] I love, I love every single aspect of that. I called myself Papi before just to sort of get under his skin and get through to him, and also just make fun of Rey. Where Dom Dom gets what he wants. If he wants Mami, it’s Mami. If he wants Papi, it’s Papi… Either or, as long as he knows that I’m one of them.” [H/T 411Mania]

Rhea will team up with Finn Balor this weekend and the duo will take on Beth Phoenix and Edge in a Mixed Tag Team match at Elimination Chamber 2023. The rivalry between Ripley and Phoenix will seemingly conclude at the PLE and it remains to be seen who comes out on top when all is said and done.

Will The Judgment Day manage to defeat the two WWE Hall of Famers at Elimination Chamber 2023?

