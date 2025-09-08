  • home icon
WWE presents brand new championship belt

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 08, 2025 01:57 GMT
The new title has been presented (Credit: WWE.com)
WWE has now presented a new championship belt after a huge win for a star recently. She was seen posing with it.

Aryna Sabalenka has continued her dominance recently, winning the US Open Final. She retained her title with straight-sets victories of 6-3 and 7-6 (3). The star got her fourth Grand Slam title overall by defeating Amanda Anisimova in the final. This was also her 100th victory at the majors. Not only did Sabalenka celebrate with all of this, though, but WWE also decided to present her with a new championship belt for the occasion.

WWE sent her a new championship belt, which she was presented with in front of the media. She held it up for everyone to see and also wrapped it around her waist.

"That is also a tradition," she was told as she was handed the belt. The star posed with it, and the Belarusian star was told that she looked fabulous with it.

It remains to be seen if the star will arrive in the company or compete. Since the company has been more open to welcoming celebrities, and they have been bringing in others in recent months, this is something that may end up happening.

Triple H has promoted WWE by presenting new title belts on big occasions

Over the years, Triple H presenting new title belts to different sports teams and individuals has become somewhat of a tradition.

This is evident from the fact that this is not even the first new belt Aryna Sabalenka has received from the company. She also received one last year when she won the 2024 US Open.

With that being the case, the company has also presented to teams that have won the Super Bowl or other major sporting competitions, as Triple H has used it to promote the company as a whole.

Edited by Neda Ali
