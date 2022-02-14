WWE presents customized Championship to Super Bowl LVI winners

The Super Bowl LVI is in the history books, and WWE did not hold back from participating in the celebrations.

The 'Big Game' concluded with Los Angeles Rams defeating Cincinnati Bengals for their second Super Bowl victory. The highly-anticipated halftime show also featured a WrestleMania commercial.

Vince McMahon's promotion traditionally makes a customized WWE Championship for the winners. The title was spotted on television during the Rams' victory celebrations, and WWE also posted a picture on their social media.

The company added the winning teams' side plates to the belt as customary with the championship titles. The plates were fitted with blue, white, and gold colors and had the LA logo in the middle.

RAW Superstar Angelo Dawkins is a huge Bengals fan and was rooting for his side in the Super Bowl. Following the result, The Street Profits member took to Twitter to say that he didn't want to go on RAW tonight after his team's loss.

Interestingly, the company advertised WrestleMania during the half-time show after over two decades. The commercial featured Pat McAfee's famous description on SmackDown in which he lauded WrestleMania with multiple adjectives of 'Stupendous' -- a term being used to describe the 'Show of Shows'.

The commercial featured some of the biggest names from the main roster. Not to forget, The Rock stole the show when he introduced the two teams at Super Bowl.

All eyes on WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber 2022

The "Road to WrestleMania" will showcase its first major roadblock in the Elimination Chamber. Tonight, we will see RAW's final show before the upcoming premium live event and multiple segments have been confirmed for the show.

Brock Lesnar will return on RAW this week ahead of the high-stakes Elimination Chamber match. The Beast Incarnate will join Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles and Austin Theory in an attempt to dethrone Bobby Lashley as the WWE Champion.

But before that, we might see all six superstars in an exciting segment tonight.

Additionally, Riddle is set to host an RK-Broga party to celebrate their Academic Challenge victory. However, the Alpha Academy is expected to make their presence known as both Chad Gable and Otis will look to make a strong statement by hijacking the party.

Lita and Becky Lynch will cross paths once again on RAW ahead of their RAW Women's Championship match at the Elimination Chamber.

Lastly, AJ Styles will challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship in a bid to win that title for the 4th time.

