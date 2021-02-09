WWE President Nick Khan confirms company's interest in Cardi B

It sounds like WWE wants more than just Bad Bunny on the road to WrestleMania. According to WWE President Nick Khan, they want Cardi B as well.

Earlier today, Alfred Konuwa of Forbes sat down with Khan to talk about all things WWE. When the subject of Bad Bunny and Cardi B came up due to WWE frequently partnering up with popular musical acts over the years, Khan didn't shy away from the fact that he wants to see her on WWE programming in the future.

“Yes, and specifically the two that you just mentioned. Obviously, there is no touring right now, so the ability to get Bad Bunny for however long this run is going to be—and you’re going to see a lot of him—I don’t believe that would have existed in a world where Bad Bunny was on tour. That’s going to be a continual effort, so we’re always going to watch Bad Bunny, Cardi B to get involved.”

Had a great conversation with #WWE's Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan about viewership, that billion-dollar Peacock deal and why the company wants Cardi B. https://t.co/BEmKVpij8M #WWE — Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) February 8, 2021

How would WWE utilize Cardi B at WrestleMania?

Khan would talk about how the current state of the world due to the pandemic makes striking a deal with those in the music industry easier because they aren't out on tour right now.

“It made it a touch easier to get a deal done this time because they weren’t—over the course of however long the deal is—is not in 25 different cities during that time. The bulk of concert money is made in the summertime. It doesn’t appear as if there are going to be big tours during the summer, even we’re all hopeful, so we’ll see what other folks we’re talking to and who you’ll see in the mix.”

That last sentence there certainly implies that WWE might be interested in other names we don't even know about yet. Bow Wow has been very vocal today on Twitter about wanting to do something with the company in the future. Don't be surprised to see him on WWE RAW or SmackDown sometime soon.

Thankful for all my fans ,artist ,influencer,tiktoker,people that critic music videos and songs ,and the GP for showing me love .I’m extremely happy and satisfied. Ladies that’s in my field keep doing what you doing they going to hate always.Give them a reason too. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 9, 2021

Are you excited about the possibility of seeing Cardi B on WWE programming? What would you like to see her do? Who else from the music industry would you like to see do something with the company? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.