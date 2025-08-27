  • home icon
  • WWE President Nick Khan makes a bold promise backstage at AAA; talent still doubting it 

WWE President Nick Khan makes a bold promise backstage at AAA; talent still doubting it 

By Prityush Haldar
Published Aug 27, 2025 04:39 GMT
Nick Khan is the WWE President
Nick Khan is the WWE President [Image: WWE.com]

Some huge names from WWE management, including President Nick Khan, were backstage during the recent AAA event. TripleMania was held on August 16, 2025, and the event was largely a success.

Earlier this year, TKO announced that it had acquired a majority stake in leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA. The announcement was made in Las Vegas during the WrestleMania weekend. This was followed by the first-ever Worlds Collide event featuring several top names from WWE. The acquisition has propelled a huge influx of luchadors into the company, promoting the Mexican wrestling style and giving its talent international exposure.

Fightful Select reported that Nick Khan was backstage at the recently concluded AAA Triplemania event. The President delivered a speech about how they didn't want to change the company but rather, wanted to retain the essence of what made AAA great. The news outlet also reported that the speech was met wth some skepticism, though it was not viewed negatively.

Fightful also reached out to some of the talent who felt that WWE had a clear stake in the company and its creative direction. This was in full view at TripleMania. However, none of the sources had any complaints about Nick Khan's speech or the small changes to their promotion.

More WWE stars will feature at Worlds Collide

As a direct result of the fallout from Triplemania, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio issued a challenge to AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo.

The personal enmity between the two stars has reached the boiling point. Last week, Vikingo showed up on RAW during The Judgment Day's match against Mr. Iguana and Dragon Lee. The two stars will battle it out in the main event of Worlds Collide.

The event will take place at The Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on September 12.

The story was originally reported by Fightful Select.

Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

