WWE President Nick Khan makes a bold promise backstage at AAA; talent still doubting it 

Some huge names from WWE management, including President Nick Khan, were backstage during the recent AAA event. TripleMania was held on August 16, 2025, and the event was largely a success. Earlier this year, TKO announced that it had acquired a majority stake in leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA. The announcement was made in Las Vegas during the WrestleMania weekend. This was followed by the first-ever Worlds Collide event featuring several top names from WWE. The acquisition has propelled a huge influx of luchadors into the company, promoting the Mexican wrestling style and giving its talent international exposure. Fightful Select reported that Nick Khan was backstage at the recently concluded AAA Triplemania event. The President delivered a speech about how they didn't want to change the company but rather, wanted to retain the essence of what made AAA great. The news outlet also reported that the speech was met wth some skepticism, though it was not viewed negatively. Fightful also reached out to some of the talent who felt that WWE had a clear stake in the company and its creative direction. This was in full view at TripleMania. However, none of the sources had any complaints about Nick Khan's speech or the small changes to their promotion.More WWE stars will feature at Worlds CollideAs a direct result of the fallout from Triplemania, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio issued a challenge to AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo. The personal enmity between the two stars has reached the boiling point. Last week, Vikingo showed up on RAW during The Judgment Day's match against Mr. Iguana and Dragon Lee. The two stars will battle it out in the main event of Worlds Collide.The event will take place at The Pavilion at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas on September 12. The story was originally reported by Fightful Select.