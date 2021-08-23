WWE President talks about The Rock and details his current status with the company

WWE President Nick Khan has given his take on The Rock. The former has stated that The Great One is focused on being a megastar, which he has already turned into, throughout his years of hard work in Hollywood.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Khan briefly spoke about the former multi-time WWE World Champion. He added that WWE is always talking to The Rock, mostly about what are the different opportunities that could come knocking.

Khan added that WWE is a producer on Young Rock, a TV show that takes a look at The Rock's life, and the company is looking forward to doing more business with Seven Bucks Productions, Dwayne Johnson's production company, in the future:

"In terms of Dwyane, looks he's focused on being the megastar that he (has) built himself into. We're always talking to him, about different opportunities and what could come. WWE is a producer on young Rock, they graciously allowed us to do that because they wanted us to be partners in it. So there's more to be done with them," said Khan.

In recent times, rumors have suggested that The Rock could return to WWE for a huge showdown against Roman Reigns. The pair are real-life cousins off screen but ever since Reigns had turned heel on WWE programming, WWE has teased the possibility of a huge showdown between Reigns and The Rock.

Will The Rock return to WWE?

Congratulations Vince and @wwe Universe on this big milestone.

A live audience is and will always be the backbone of the pro wrestling industry. It’s what fuels our mana and I know what this means to all the wrestlers. Welcome back and as I always say, “move the crowd” 🎤💪🏾 https://t.co/Q008AlkXHR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 15, 2021

It remains to be seen if The Rock will return to WWE at some point eventually down the road. However, the interesting point is the fact that there have been talks of a huge match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

On WWE TV, The Great One and The Tribal Chief have shared a screen on a few occasions, especially when The Rock saved his cousin a few years ago during a Royal Rumble that Reigns had won.

However, with Reigns now being absolutely unstoppable now on WWE TV as the reigning Universal Champion, the biggest talking point would be if The Head of the Table is challenged for his seat at the top by the one person inside his own family that can legitimately lay claim to it.

