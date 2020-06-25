WWE producer Adam Pearce reacts to testing positive for Covid-19 on his birthday

Adam Pearce has become the latest WWE employee to test positive, and that too on his birthday.

Adam Pearce last appeared on television on the May 29th episode of WWE SmackDown.

Adam Pearce

Things are not going well for WWE and WWE staff and Superstars at the moment. It's safe to say that this week is going rather badly for the wrestling community, with there being multiple reports of WWE Superstars testing positive for Covid-19. With a lot of Superstars apparently having tested positive, Renee Young was the first name to be revealed of WWE workers who had been affected by the infection outbreak in WWE. With WWE issuing a statement of how they plan to proceed in the future tapings for shows and more, now WWE producer, Adam Pearce, has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Who is WWE producer Adam Pearce?

Adam Pearce is a veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has worked in multiple companies over the last 2-and-a-half decades.

Pearce wrestled in WWE between 1997 and 2000, while he would go on to also take part in NWA and Ring of Honor, before returning to the company again in 2013. When Adam Pearce returned to WWE, he was working as a trainer and guest coach for the company before he joined in 2015 as a full-time trainer for the Performance Center and a producer for NXT.

Adam Pearce has also appeared on WWE SmackDown multiple times. The last time he appeared was on the May 29th episode of SmackDown, setting up a Battle Royal match to make up for Elias being injured and Jeff Hardy having to pull out of the Intercontinental tournament due to being framed by Sheamus.

WWE Producer Adam Pearce reveals he has tested positive for Covid-19

Things may not be going well for WWE at the moment, but for Adam Pearce, the day has not started too well. The WWE producer wished himself a happy birthday on Twitter, but 12 hours later, he has now revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Adam Pearce took to Twitter to say that Covid-19 was not on his birthday list, indicating that he had tested positive.

Covid was NOT on my birthday list. pic.twitter.com/PbGol7w30H — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020

Multiple Superstars replied to Adam Pearce, including Carmella, Hurricane Helms, Jake Atlas, Alexa Bliss, among others, wishing the WWE producer a swift recovery.