WWE Champion Randy Orton has had a superb 2020, with two fantastic feuds in WWE, first against Edge and more recently with Drew McIntyre. Orton became a 14-time world champion in WWE when he defeated McIntyre for the title at Hell in a Cell.

On the recent episode of RAW, WWE producer and on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce told The Viper that he would face McIntyre in a rematch on next week's RAW, which resulted in the WWE Champion snapping at Pearce.

Pearce was a recent guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, where the former brought up Randy Orton again.

Adam Pearce on which current WWE Superstar he wants to face if he steps into the ring once again

Corey Graves spoke about numerous things in his conversation with Adam Pearce. The SmackDown commentator asked Pearce about getting back in the ring once again, and asked him whom he would want to face from the current WWE roster if he gets the green light to lace up his boots once again:

"Oh, wow, currently on the roster... now you're making me name names, which I hate to do."

Graves then stated the reason for the question by saying this:

"I got to get something good for the internet to get riled up about (laughs)."

Pearce responded with the answer to Graves' question:

"The heel in me likes the way you think. You know what, man, I want Randy Orton to run his mouth just a little bit too much to WWE official Adam Pearce so he can eat the same right hand that your nose (Graves) did way back when. I don't know, WWE official, maybe the same WWE official Adam Pearce has to make a match or maybe the chairman (Vince McMahon) says 'no, you put your foot in your mouth and now you've got to have a match against The Viper' and he RKOs me in 30 seconds."

Pearce then added that he will do whatever he's asked to do as the two joked about it. Pearce has featured prominently as an authority figure in WWE over the last year.

The WWE producer is a five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and had a great run in the independent scene before hanging up his boots in 2014. He hasn't wrestled in WWE yet and his last match came in ROH six years ago.

