WWE Producer injured at Royal Rumble

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was a huge success, and though there was some craziness throughout, it appears that one of their producers will be on the shelf due to injury at the event.

According to PWInsider, WWE producer Kenny Dykstra was injured during the brawl between The Judgment Day and Edge during the men's Royal Rumble match. They are reporting allegedly, that Dykstra suffered a torn calf attempting to break up the brawl.

It was noted that Dykstra (real name Kenny Doane) was "among those who ran out to break up the melee" and that he is scheduled for an MRI as soon as possible to diagnose the injury officially.

He has received a ton of praise as a producer for WWE since beginning the position in 2021.

What did Kenny Dykstra do in his WWE career?

Kenny Dykstra did not reach the singles success he looked like he would achieve throughout his career, as he is just a one-time World Tag Team Champion with Johnny, Mikey, Mitch, and Nicky as the Spirit Squad.

However, once the group disbanded in 2006, he was repackaged from a male cheerleader named Kenny to Kenny Dykstra, an homage to baseball player Lenny Dykstra.

He did not do much in terms of fighting up the card or winning championships, and was released from his contract on November 10, 2008. He did return to the company for a storyline in late 2016 between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz, where he sided with The Miz and tried to distract Ziggler during his career vs. title match for the Intercontinental Championship at No Mercy.

He also briefly appeared with former Spirit Squad member Mikey, but unsuccessfully challenged Heath Slater and Rhyno for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

He returned to the company on October 6, 2021, as he was hired by the company as a trainer at the Performance Center and two months later was a producer for their weekly shows.

