WWE provides an injury update on Intercontinental Champion Big E

Big E had a rough experience on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE Intercontinental Champion was brutally attacked by his former friend turned nemesis Apollo Crews. The injuries caused from Crews' attack were so severe that E was stretchered out of the Thunderdome.

WWE has confirmed that Big E suffered a brachial plexus injury. The announcement was made on the latest edition of Talking Smack.

On SmackDown, the former New Day member checked up on Shinsuke Nakamura, who had been blindsided by Crews after their match. It was during this time when Crews took the opportunity to attack E.

The injury also led to Big E suffering temporary arm weakness. WWE has also confirmed that the Intercontinental Champion is now recuperating at home. Hopefully, he has a swift and speedy recovery.

What is next for Big E and the Intercontinental Championship?

WWE is yet to provide an update regarding the severity of Big E's injury. As such, we do not know when to expect the Intercontinental Champion's return. It raises questions surrounding the future of the Intercontinental title and Big E.

Concerning the title, WWE may have significant plans involving both Shinsuke Nakamura and Apollo Crews. Despite squandering numerous opportunities to win the title off-late, Crews still has his sights firmly set on the gold.

It looks like the company is headed in the direction of having a triple threat match between Nakamura, Crews, and Big E. That would undoubtedly be of interest to fans, considering all three Superstars have had a surge recently.

It looks like E's injury has quelled any plans WWE had for the Intercontinental title. However, there can be no denying that the current storyline has done wonders for all involved so far.