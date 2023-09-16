WWE provides injury update on Rhea Ripley following assault on RAW

Rhea Ripley was attacked by Nia Jax this Monday on WWE RAW after she had already helped her retain her Women's World Championship.

The Eradicator wasn't part of this week's episode of SmackDown as The Judgment Day was in Finn Balor's corner, and the commentary team revealed why.

Michael Cole noted that Rhea Ripley wasn't part of this week's episode because she couldn't be medically cleared following the assault from Nia Jax, which continued even after WWE RAW went off the air.

Despite Rhea not being in attendance for the show, Judgment Day was still able to help Finn Balor pick up the win over AJ Styles. Jimmy Uso was on hand to interfere and hand him the victory.

Ripley has been one of the hardest-working stars in the company over the past few weeks, and it seems that she has finally been handed some time to rest up. Hopefully, she will be cleared to compete before the next RAW, when Nia Jax will seemingly explain her actions.

