WWE provides update on a major injury suffered by Bianca Belair on RAW

Bianca Belair has undoubtedly been the most-pushed woman in WWE since she debuted on the main roster in 2020. While she was pushed during the ThunderDome era, her success and persona instantly translated when fans returned in July 2021. On the latest episode of RAW, Belair suffered a huge setback on the road to WrestleMania.

It's another year and another championship opportunity for Belair at The Show of Shows. While she challenged (and defeated) Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship last year, she will be facing Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship this year.

Their feud has gotten heated fast, and Belair showed Big Time Becks her wrath with a few vicious hair whips a couple of weeks back.

This week on RAW, Becky Lynch took revenge after Bianca Belair picked up another win over Doudrop. She attacked The EST of WWE and put a chair around her neck before using her braid to slam her into the ring post and cause a throat injury. WWE provided a medical update on Belair after the show.

It should be noted that this is essentially a storyline injury to add more heat to the feud and Lynch. In all likeliness, Belair will miss a week or two before returning to make an impact.

Will Bianca Belair get revenge on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania?

Bianca Belair simply hasn't been able to get past Becky Lynch. The story started from SummerSlam 2021 when Lynch returned to dethrone The EST of WWE and won the SmackDown Women's title in just 26 seconds.

Following that, Belair had multiple attempts at Big Time Becks, both for the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championship - failing on every occasion due to various circumstances.

Binaca Belair worked her way back up and a victory at the Elimination Chamber secured her spot in the RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania 38. Are you Team Belair or Team Lynch? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

